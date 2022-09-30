Stocks edge up for 2nd day amid thin trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the second day on Thursday amid thin participation of investors.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 16.50 points or 0.25 per cent 6,512.89, after gaining 7.34 points in the previous day. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 7.28 points to 2,330 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 4.32 points to 1,419 at the close of the trading..

Turnover on the DSE however dropped to Tk 12.17 billion, down 18 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 14.84 billion. Of the 365 issues traded, 94 advanced, 85 declined and 186 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 3 points to 19,193 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 8.0 points to close at 11,505. Of the issues traded, 74 declined, 58 advanced and 113 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 8.15 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 872 million.







