Repo rate increased by 25 basis points

Bangladesh Bank (BB)'s department of monetary policy increased repo rates by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent on Thursday. A press statement by the central bank said due to covid pandemic fallout and growing inflationary pressure the BB in its 56th board meeting has decided to increase repo interest rate from its existing 5.50 percent to 5.75 percent.

It will be effective from 2 October (Sunday). On the other hand the reverse repo interest rate will be unchanged of its previous 4 per cent. The BB press statement said the new increased rate will help to reduce problems in supply chain that caused due to higher inflation.









