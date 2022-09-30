Foodpanda offers Iphone 14 Pro for pandapro members

Popular online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has just launched an exclusive campaign for pandapro members which entitles new subscribers to win an Iphone 14 Pro basis their usage of the subscription.

The Subscribe and Win campaign was piloted on 16th September and will continue till 16th October 22, says a press release.

pandapro is designed to enhance the foodpanda experience: those who are frequent users can avail additional benefits that aid their usage across the foodpanda platform.

Just by subscribing to pandapro, foodpanda users can avail various exciting perks such as 10 free deliveries, 5% extra on all pick up orders, 3xTk 150 vouchers on pandamart, exclusive restaurant deals and discounts.

Pandapro subscribers also get a very special benefit not available to regular foodpanda users - flat 25% off discounts when they dine-in at their favorite restaurants. The clincher on this campaign is the competition to win the iPhone 14 pro - which a new subscriber with the highest number of orders will win.

All customers have to do is - enroll in pandapro's annual subscription plan at only TK499/ year and order 3 times or more within the campaign timeline to become eligible for contesting.

There will be 4 winners in total and their selection will be based on the highest number of orders placed each week. foodpanda will announce the winners at the end of the campaign and follow it with a prize handover ceremony at foodpanda's head office.









