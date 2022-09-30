Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Foodpanda offers Iphone 14 Pro for pandapro members

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Popular online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has just launched an exclusive campaign for pandapro members which entitles new subscribers to win an Iphone 14 Pro basis their usage of the subscription.
The Subscribe and Win campaign was piloted on 16th September and will continue till 16th October 22, says a press release.
pandapro is designed to enhance the foodpanda experience: those who are frequent users can avail additional benefits that aid their usage across the foodpanda platform.
Just by subscribing to pandapro, foodpanda users can avail various exciting perks such as 10 free deliveries, 5% extra on all pick up orders, 3xTk 150 vouchers on pandamart, exclusive restaurant deals and discounts.
Pandapro subscribers also get a very special benefit not available to regular foodpanda users - flat 25% off discounts when they dine-in at their favorite restaurants. The clincher on this campaign is the competition to win the iPhone 14 pro - which a new subscriber with the highest number of orders will win.  
All customers have to do is - enroll in pandapro's annual subscription plan at only TK499/ year and order 3 times or more within the campaign timeline to become eligible for contesting.
There will be 4 winners in total and their selection will be based on the highest number of orders placed each week. foodpanda will announce the winners at the end of the campaign and follow it with a prize handover ceremony at foodpanda's head office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No need to import eggs: Agriculture Minister
Stocks edge up for 2nd day amid thin trade
Repo rate increased by 25 basis points
Foodpanda offers Iphone 14 Pro for pandapro members
AB Bank, Bangabandhu Shishu kishor Mela celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 76th Birthday
NBFIs for lifting of 7pc interest-rate caps on deposits
Mir Info System, SINCOS to give digital solutions across industries
GP users to get talk-times against call-drops


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft