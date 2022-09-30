Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AB Bank, Bangabandhu Shishu kishor Mela celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 76th Birthday

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

AB Bank, Bangabandhu Shishu kishor Mela celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 76th Birthday

AB Bank, Bangabandhu Shishu kishor Mela celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 76th Birthday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th Birth Anniversary was celebrated by AB Bank Ltd and the central committee of Bangabandhu Shishu kishor Mela at Tungipara, Gopalganj on Wednesday.
On the occasion, Quran Khani followed by dua mahfil was performed at the Mausoleum of the Father of the Nation. Besides, a drawing competition was organized for the children and distributed the prizes among the winners.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Chief Advisor of Central Bangabandhu Shishukishor Mela was the chief guest of the occasion.  
Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Ltd, Monoranjan Ghoshal, word soldier of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra were present as special guest along with others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No need to import eggs: Agriculture Minister
Stocks edge up for 2nd day amid thin trade
Repo rate increased by 25 basis points
Foodpanda offers Iphone 14 Pro for pandapro members
AB Bank, Bangabandhu Shishu kishor Mela celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 76th Birthday
NBFIs for lifting of 7pc interest-rate caps on deposits
Mir Info System, SINCOS to give digital solutions across industries
GP users to get talk-times against call-drops


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft