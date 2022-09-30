

AB Bank, Bangabandhu Shishu kishor Mela celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 76th Birthday

On the occasion, Quran Khani followed by dua mahfil was performed at the Mausoleum of the Father of the Nation. Besides, a drawing competition was organized for the children and distributed the prizes among the winners.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Chief Advisor of Central Bangabandhu Shishukishor Mela was the chief guest of the occasion.

Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Ltd, Monoranjan Ghoshal, word soldier of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra were present as special guest along with others.













