Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 September, 2022, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP users to get talk-times against call-drops

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Keeping up with the steadfast promise to enhance customer experience, Grameenphone (GP) has been tirelessly working to improve the GP network experience and set to compensate with GP-GP Talk-time in case of any dropped calls from the very first call from midnight past Thursday.
Previously GP used to compensate from 3rd dropped call of the day.
 This offering shall comply with the latest BTRC directive for all mobile network operators regarding customer call drops and compensations.
Although BTRC set the deadline on Oct 1, GP has decided to implement the reimbursement immediately. For the first and second call drop, 30 secs, and from the third to the seventh call drop, 40 secs talk-times will be returned to the customers. The compensated talk times will come with a validity of 15 days and can be used on GP-GP network. Customers shall be notified of the compensations they accumulated via SMS within 24 hours of each call drop.
 To know details about talk-times accumulated against call-drops, GP customers shall simply dial *121*765# , says a press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No need to import eggs: Agriculture Minister
Stocks edge up for 2nd day amid thin trade
Repo rate increased by 25 basis points
Foodpanda offers Iphone 14 Pro for pandapro members
AB Bank, Bangabandhu Shishu kishor Mela celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina’s 76th Birthday
NBFIs for lifting of 7pc interest-rate caps on deposits
Mir Info System, SINCOS to give digital solutions across industries
GP users to get talk-times against call-drops


Latest News
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
Bangladesh jumps 20 notches in e-participation, 8 in UN EGD indexes
Mass media should present all achievements: Hasan
World Cup 2022: Covid vaccinations not compulsory for fans, says Qatar
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on president
US army commander assures Ukraine of further support
Shun street violence, come for negotiations: Planning Minister to political parties
Five SAFF women’s champs given warm reception at their Rangamati School
Child drowns in Barguna
Police prepared to thwart any possible militant attacks: DMP chief
Most Read News
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Sheikh Hasina’s hard work for Golden Bangladesh
India's top court permits women for abortion
Niko graft case hearing deferred again
Freight train derails in Gazipur
Teesta river comprehensive management scheme
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft