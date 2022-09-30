GP users to get talk-times against call-drops

Keeping up with the steadfast promise to enhance customer experience, Grameenphone (GP) has been tirelessly working to improve the GP network experience and set to compensate with GP-GP Talk-time in case of any dropped calls from the very first call from midnight past Thursday.

Previously GP used to compensate from 3rd dropped call of the day.

This offering shall comply with the latest BTRC directive for all mobile network operators regarding customer call drops and compensations.

Although BTRC set the deadline on Oct 1, GP has decided to implement the reimbursement immediately. For the first and second call drop, 30 secs, and from the third to the seventh call drop, 40 secs talk-times will be returned to the customers. The compensated talk times will come with a validity of 15 days and can be used on GP-GP network. Customers shall be notified of the compensations they accumulated via SMS within 24 hours of each call drop.

To know details about talk-times accumulated against call-drops, GP customers shall simply dial *121*765# , says a press release.










