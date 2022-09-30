

Bangladesh Bank, Mercantile Bank signs an agreement

In presence of Deputy Governor A K M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank and Hasne Alam, DMD and CBO of Mercantile Bank signed the agreement and exchanged the agreement papers on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md. Hasan Chisty, Joint Director and Marjia Aktar, Deputy Director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank and Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, Head of Agriculture Credit Division of Mercantile Bank along with senior officials from both the organisations were present.











Mercantile Bank Ltd recently signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank to enhance the production of wheat and maize under the refinance scheme of Tk 10.00 billion at the conference hall of the central bank, says a press release.In presence of Deputy Governor A K M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank and Hasne Alam, DMD and CBO of Mercantile Bank signed the agreement and exchanged the agreement papers on behalf of their respective organisations.Md. Hasan Chisty, Joint Director and Marjia Aktar, Deputy Director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank and Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, Head of Agriculture Credit Division of Mercantile Bank along with senior officials from both the organisations were present.