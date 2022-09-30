

Sonali Bank Ltd observed International Day for Universal Access to Information and has taken initiatives to observe the day with the theme 'People's Right to Information Should be ensured in the era of Information Technology.' On Wednesday, Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md. Md. Afzal Karim lead a rally in front of bank's head office premises on this occasion along with Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan and other officials. photo: Bank