Walton Digi-Tech brings quality access control devices

As a part of its continuous efforts of releasing new sorts of high quality tech devices, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited this time introduced access control device in the domestic market.

The new Walton access control devices, which are marketed in ASSENT brand packaging, will ensure hassle-free office attendance and also make the HR related activities of all organizations more accurate and swift, says a press release.

With the adaptation of the latest technological development, nowadays access control device is used in small, medium and large organizations to keep the track of their employees working hours, office attendance on digital device.

Walton Computer Products' Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad, said that initially 3 models of access control devices are available in the market. Of which, the WAC11 model is priced at Tk 7,900. And price of the WAC22 model is set at 11,950 and the WAC33 model is available at Tk 12,750.

He also said, the Assent access control devices is designed with all the latest features including fingerprint, card punch and password. Device respond is less than 0.5 seconds and has the storage capacity for 3000 users and 70000 records.

These access control devices have the facility to integrate HRMS software, payroll, attendance reports etc. The devices are featured with exit button, door magnet, reader interface, Wigand input. In addition, the users will get fastest service from Walton service points across the country.

Walton access control device is designed with API system for integration with any other HRMS or ERP software. In addition, these devices can be used in parallel with the access control devices already in use in any organization.













