

ILFSL pays back Tk 139.6cr to 4,652 clients

"We have already paid the amount of money back to the clients. Initially, we have targeted the small investors as the number of small investors is huge. Paying the small investors, we are trying to manage the situation. Same time, we are also trying to pay the elderly and distressed investors from the fund we are collecting from lenders. Once, the situation is improved, the authority will pay the entire amount of money of the investors remained unpaid," Nazrul Islam Khan told media on Thursday while briefing about the situation of the private financial institution at its Purana Paltan Office in Motijheel.

Earlier on the day, 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ILFSL was held through virtual medium at its head office will its Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan in the chair.

ILFSL Managing Director (CC) Md. Mashiur Rahman and independent directors Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, Md. Shafiqul Islam, Senior District and Sessions Judge (Retired), Brigadier General (Retired) Md. Meftaul Karim, Barrister Md. Ashraf Ali and Md. Enamul Hasan were also present.

While presenting yearly performances in the briefing, MD Mashiur Rahman said that the financial institution is on the verge of recovering and reconstruction after the damage due to the financial scam between 2015-2019 by its former MD PK Halder and others.

Mashiur said the overall expenditures of the company have been reduced by 21 percent in 2021 over the period of 2020. The interest income was almost at the same level, but will go up soon. The overall loss income was reduced by 70pc in 2021 over the year 2020. Therefore, we are recovering and growing.

"We are working to reconstitute our balance sheet and in the meantime an agreement was signed with Sonar Bangla Capital Management for issue management services to convert our deposit and loan liability into equity which after implementation will match our overall liability with earning assets leading to return to smoother cash flow," he added.

He also informed, "Our long term credit rating has been improved to BBB+ (Triple B Plus) and outlook is under developing as we have started implementation of our rebuilding program. We are compliant under the leadership of court-appointed independent board and running operations following the rules and regulations since June, 2020. We have already brought change in our management to bring efficiency."

The IL Capital, a subsidiary of ILFSL, recorded net profit of Tk2.85 crore from net loss of Tk75 lakh in 2020. Moreover, it's growing and has paid 5pc dividend to ILFSL in June, 2022. Another subsidiary International Leasing Securities recorded improvements by reducing net loss to Tk23 million in 2021 from Tk137 million of 2020. The process of reconstruction of its balance sheet by conversion of its loan into equity has also started to make the subsidiary profitable, the MD said.

















