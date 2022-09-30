Video
Friday, 30 September, 2022
MCCI seeks amendment to Finance Act for easing tax payment

Published : Friday, 30 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Dhaka (MCCI), in partnership with Tax Zone 15, Dhaka, organized a discussion on "Payment of Taxes, Filing of Returns and Compliance with Provisions of Deduction of Tax at Source: Changes Brought by the Finance Act, 2022."
The event held on September 28, at MCCI Motijheel office was presided by MCCI president Md. Saiful Islam while A. K. M. Hasanuzzaman, Tax Commissioner, Tax Zone-15 attended as chief guest.
Additional, Joint, and Deputy Tax Commissioners and other senior officials of the NBR, members of the Board of Directors of MCCI, and representatives of the business community took part in the meeting.  
Organizers said the objective of this meeting was to help everyone understand the relevant issues of Finance Act, 2022, the accurate filing of income tax returns, compliance with the rules of deduction of tax at source and show the use of the electronic tax deducted at source (eTDS) system.
They said Bangladesh has one of the lowest tax-GDP ratios in the world and advancing towards achieving the 'developing country' status. So it has to shift away from the current dependence on indirect taxes and instead focus on direct tax collection.  
The MCCI President said global economy was going through many challenges including the pandemic and later the Russia-Ukraine war. The Finance Act, 2022, took all such global challenges into consideration.
He praised the NBR for taking MCCI's suggestion of updating the tax system and implementing online and automation systems. He also sought NBR's cooperation for extending the validity period of trade and other business relevant licenses to three to five years from the current one year.
Wakil Ahmed, Joint Commissioner of Taxes, Tax Zone-15, gave two presentations. He said every institution was working on behalf of the government. Tax deducted at source was one of the highest sources of the government's revenue.
 Ariful Haque, Deputy Tax Commissioner, NBR, elaborated on the eTDS system and said at present, there was scope for updating information on the eTDS platform by deducting tax at source. Subsequently, Sanchay Patra and bank account interests will also be added for deduction in the eTDS platform.
Saiful Islam said implementing the eTDS system would mean greater automation and improve the cooperation between the Government and businesses. MCCI's immediate past president Nihad Kabir discussed issues related to advance income tax and income tax return submission.
Representatives from Picard Bangladesh Limited, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Limited, HSBC, Bayer CropScience Ltd., Transcom Limited, KAFCO, MetLife, NCC Bank, Chaldal.com, etc., actively took part in the discussion.
Chief guest Hasanuzzaman said holding such event is important to bridge the gap between the tax authority and the taxpayers. The private sector and the NBR needed to trust and support each other and embrace the eTDS system, as it would mean the betterment of the society.
He also emphasized on the role of tax deducted at source, sector-wise tax deposit, and the capacity of the NBR.  MCCI Senior Vice-President Mr. Kamran T. Rahman also spoke in the event.


