Govt to erect three 14-storey residential buildings at Mohammadpur

The government will construct three 14-storey residential buildings in the Asadgate Avenue compound of Mohammadpur Housing Estate in the capital.

For this, the expenditure has been estimated at Tk 144.36 crore. It has been decided to award the construction work to a firm called The Engineers and Architects Limited.

The proposal was approved at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. The meeting was held virtually.

Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division. Abdul Barik presented the proposals approved in the meeting to the journalists.

He said that the Engineers and Architects Limited will construct three 14-storey residential buildings in Asadgate Avenue (Grihayan Konakchap) compound of Mohammadpur Housing Estate in Dhaka through the Department of Public Works at cost of Tk 144.36 crore.

The meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement also passed six other proposals at a total cost of Tk 1.027.99 crore. Out of the total financing, the expenditure from GOB will be Tk 378.18 crore and domestic banks and foreign loans will provide Tk 649.80 crore.

The meeting decided to appoint a consultancy firm under the Digitalization Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project Package (AFS-II) for development and operation and maintenance of e-GP system by Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) under Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation (IMED) Department.











