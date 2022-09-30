

BIBM-ICAB holds discussion on Document Verification System

Chairman, Board of Directors, BRAC Bank Ltd, Dr. Ahsan H. Monsur was present as a Chief Guest. Director General of BIBM, Dr. Md. Aktharuzzaman was attend there as a key Chairperson.

Special Guest, Md. Shahadat Hossain FCA, President, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB); Md. Afzal Karim, Managing Director and CEO of Sonali Bank Ltd.; Md. Murshedul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd.; Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of South Bangla Agricultural and Commerce Bank Ltd; Moderator of program, Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, Professor (Selection Grade), BIBM; distinguished Fellows of ICAB; Senior Executives from different Commercial Banks and NBFIs; Ladies and Gentlemen are also present there.

Mohammed Forkan Uddin FCA and Mohammad Deloar Hossain, Deputy Director of ICAB jointly presented the keynote paper at the event.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) had teamed up on November 12, 2020, to curb the scope for submitting fake audited financial statements.

BIBM Director General Dr. Md. Aktharuzzaman thanks ICAB and NBR for taking the initiative of developing and implementing DVS which will definitely reduce the possibility of embezzlement and manipulation related to FS Fraud. He also said, we had a common practice earlier by the corporates in preparing three types of financial statements: one was at actual which they prepared for their internal consumption purpose; second was the case of over statement which they prepared for borrowing purpose to submit it to the lending institutions; and third was the case of under statement which they prepared for NBR where the purpose was tax evasion. This DVS will not stop the opportunity of these malpractices.

As a part of their initiative, a digital system called the document verification system (DVS) was launched to prevent unruly firms from submitting falsified or multiple audited financial statements that hide their actual income from the NBR. Eventually other major regulatory bodies -- the Financial Reporting Council, Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission -- also issued directives to ensure the use of DVS in a concentrated effort to end fake financial reporting.

Through this digital system, participating members of ICAB have to provide five key financial data on the company they are auditing. This includes the firm's profits, turnover, total assets and the company's liability for a stipulated period. After that, the ICAB members will generate an 18-digit Document Verification Code (DVC) that will be printed on the signed audited financial statement. Through the DVC, relevant regulatory agencies and tax offices can then use the DVS from the ICAB website to compare details of the financial report with their own database and approve its authenticity.













