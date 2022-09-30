Swap payment or barter trade a temporary solution: Minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan said trade in currency swap system which mainly spells out barter trade concept is a temporary solution but in the long run it is not possible with higher trade deficits.

The minister told this while addressing as chief guest at World Bank's (WB) launching a report titled "Bangladesh Country Economic Memorandum: Change of Fabric" in a city hotel on Thursday.

Nora Dihel, Senior Economist and Zahid Hussain, Consultant, World Bank made keynote presentation while Dandan Chen, WB Acting Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, made opening statement. Hoon S. Soh, South Asia Region Practice Manager on Macroeconomics, Trade, Investment and Public Sector of WB delivered the closing remarks.

In the panel discussion Professor Selim Raihan, and Sonia Bashir Kabir took part. Yutaka Yoshino, WB Lead Country Economist and Program Leader moderated the sessions.

The minister said due to trade deficit between Bangladesh's major import sourcing countries currency swap is not possible. It is a kind of barter trade and it's an intervention on regular payment systems. But to solve problems on temporary basis it could be accepted on trial basis and we are working with it.

Mannan said inflation problems could be solved with discussion. "We have already taken few measures and we are looking other options that how can we control inflation", he said.

The WB consultant Zahid Hussain said policy reform must be there to enhance and accelerate economic growth. He said, "Our exports are settled in dollars and we do have dollar earnings from export and remittance so our trade with dollars are possible."

But if the fact is that our Yuan or Ruble or Rupee earnings are lesser than paying import bills there will be a shortage. So practically it is not possible, he said.

Sonia Bashir Kabir said information technology along with other infrastructure developments is also necessary. She said use of data is growing everyday and there would be a lot of IT service related demands in the upcoming days.

Selim Raihan said taxation policy and its network expansion is overlooked over the decades. He said though there are many products in export basket but till today readymade garments is the single sector for earning foreign currencies.

The World Bank said to sustain growth and further accelerate it in the long term, the country needs a strong reform agenda.

The Country Economic Memorandum - Change of Fabric report was later released on the occasion. It largely argued for drastic reform of the growth model or structure to sustain long term growth and even stop its nose dive in new situation.

The report urges strong policy reforms in three areas to stop erosion of trade competitiveness carrying out reform in tariff regimes and other policy support to face post LDC challenges to trade erosion, address vulnerabilities in the financial sector, and ensure orderly urbanization process. The report also explores the implications of digital development and climate change as cross-cutting themes in the reform areas.

