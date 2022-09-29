BANKING EVENTS

Video
Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

An agreement was signed between Amber IT and IFIC Bank to provide uninterrupted nationwide data connectivity services for Central Security Surveillance System. Amber IT's CEO Aminul Hakim and IFIC's DMD and Head of International Division Syed Mansur Mustafa penned the deal at IFIC head office recently. Amber IT is a leading Internet Service Provider and IFIC is a renowned first generation private commercial bank in Bangladesh.    photo: Bank




Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain and Director of Bangladesh Bank (Agricultural Credit Department) Md. Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions at a ceremony held recently.  BKB signed this agreement with Bangladesh Bank to join in disbursement of Tk 1,000 (one thousand) crore loan under the refinancing scheme aimed at increasing the production of wheat and maize.     photo: Bank






Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Chief Whip of Bangladesh Parliament inaugurating Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) 386 th branch as chief guest at Shibchar in Madaripur on Wednesday. IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, Chairman of Madaripur Zilla parishad Monir Chowdhury, bank officials and guests are present on the occasion.      photo: Bank



