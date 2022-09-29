Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank



Southeast Bank Ltd recently signed a participation agreement with Department of Off-Site Supervision, Bangladesh Bank for availing refinancing scheme titled "Refinance scheme for providing term loan facilities to establish, renovate or modernize the Cinema Halls" with a total fund of Taka 1,000 crore, says a press release.M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and Md. Abdul Mannan, Director, Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations in presence of Md. Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank,Dr. Kazi Arif Uz Zamam, Additional Director; Md. Lutful Haider Pasha, Joint Director; S.M. Khaled Abdullah, Joint Director were present on behalf of Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank and concern officials of Southeast Bank were also present in the ceremony.