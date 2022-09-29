Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change

World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change

Discussants at a seminar organized by World Vision-Bangladesh (WV-B) said adapting agriculture to climate change challenges needs climate smart policies.
It needs disaster resistant crops among others for flood prone region and the government should increase trained manpower to achieve the goal.  
They further said in coastal region, the government should take special measures to provide incentives to marginal farmers. Market linkage of private sector stakeholders along with transport services for marginal farmers should moreover be ensured in Char areas.
For the Hill tracts region, separate agriculture policies needed to be in place to adapt farming with climate change.
These were the findings of a research work titled- "Climate Smart Agriculture: Assessing the effectiveness of Climate Smart Agricture in different region of Bangladesh." WV-B and Environmental Science and Management department of North South University conducted the research.
It aimed at finding feasible solution for climate smart agriculture to bring positive changes on the livelihood of the vulnerable communities. Professor Dr Jakariya, North South University led the research at flood prone coastal, char and hill tracts.
It includes seven districts- Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sunamgonj, Gopalgonj, Satkhira, Bandarban and Patuakhali.
The event was held at North South Univrsity campus in the city on Wednesday. Representatives from Government, NGOs, private sector Companies and Academicians took part in it.
Parliament member and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bangladesh attended it as chief guest.
He said "We should give more focus on mitigation measures to prevent climate change rather than climate adaptive agriculture. In addition, region specific crop cultivation is also a good solution to improve the agro-based livelihood of farmers in Char, flood prone land, coastal belt and hill tracts
Senior Operation Director, WV-B Chandan Z. Gomes said they are working to reach vulnerabilities communities in hard to reach areas. Their lives are severely impacted by climate change. Particularly, their livelihood is at utmost risk. WVB tried to find the best solution to improve their agro-based livelihoods".
Vice Chancellor of North South University Professor Atiqul Islam and students of the Environmental Science and Management department were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change
Govt to provide all out support to modernise jute sector
Chamber Wales UK to lead upcoming trade mission in Bangladesh
7 Homeland Ins directors arrested for non-payment of claims
IBFB re-elects Humayun Rashid as its President
BD celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov 14


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft