

World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change

It needs disaster resistant crops among others for flood prone region and the government should increase trained manpower to achieve the goal.

They further said in coastal region, the government should take special measures to provide incentives to marginal farmers. Market linkage of private sector stakeholders along with transport services for marginal farmers should moreover be ensured in Char areas.

For the Hill tracts region, separate agriculture policies needed to be in place to adapt farming with climate change.

These were the findings of a research work titled- "Climate Smart Agriculture: Assessing the effectiveness of Climate Smart Agricture in different region of Bangladesh." WV-B and Environmental Science and Management department of North South University conducted the research.

It aimed at finding feasible solution for climate smart agriculture to bring positive changes on the livelihood of the vulnerable communities. Professor Dr Jakariya, North South University led the research at flood prone coastal, char and hill tracts.

It includes seven districts- Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sunamgonj, Gopalgonj, Satkhira, Bandarban and Patuakhali.

The event was held at North South Univrsity campus in the city on Wednesday. Representatives from Government, NGOs, private sector Companies and Academicians took part in it.

Parliament member and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bangladesh attended it as chief guest.

He said "We should give more focus on mitigation measures to prevent climate change rather than climate adaptive agriculture. In addition, region specific crop cultivation is also a good solution to improve the agro-based livelihood of farmers in Char, flood prone land, coastal belt and hill tracts

Senior Operation Director, WV-B Chandan Z. Gomes said they are working to reach vulnerabilities communities in hard to reach areas. Their lives are severely impacted by climate change. Particularly, their livelihood is at utmost risk. WVB tried to find the best solution to improve their agro-based livelihoods".

Vice Chancellor of North South University Professor Atiqul Islam and students of the Environmental Science and Management department were present on the occasion.



















