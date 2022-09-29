Govt to provide all out support to modernise jute sector

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said the government will provide all out assistance to those who are associated with the jute sector for development, modernization and export trade extension of the jute sector.

The assurance came when Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) representative met with him at Textile and Jute Ministry's conference room on Tuesday.

To ensure jute farming, the minister said "the government is providing other input support to the farmers along with keeping seed supply accurate and that's why the production of jute has increased many times in recent years."

Even the jute mills are collecting raw jute uninterruptedly and it is playing a vital role in export earning, said the minister. The farmers are also getting maximum price from selling jute.

Additional Secretary of the Textile and Jute Ministry Taslim Kanij Nahida, BJA Chairman Sheikh Syed Ali, its Senior Vice Chairman Arzoo Rahman Bhuiyan and Vice-Chairman FM Saifuzzaman, among others, were present. BSS



















