7 Homeland Ins directors arrested for non-payment of claims

Motijheel police station arrested 7 directors of Homeland Life Insurance Company from its head office recently. The arrested were then sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On Monday, their bail application was rejected by the court. The accused have been ordered to appear in Magura court today. They are company directors Abdur Rob, Jamal Uddin, Kamal Mia, Abdur Razzaque, Jamal Mia, Abdul Hai and Foyzul Haque.

They have been arrested in a case of non-payment of insurance claims of customers. This incident has created huge sensation in the insurance sector.

According to sources, 4 people from Magura district filed a case against the 7 directors of Homeland Life Insurance for not paying insurance claims of Tk 14 lakh. In their statement they claim them as customers of the company's insurance policies.

The plaintiff in the case Azar Ali himself is the policy holder of the company. He is also an agent of the company. His case no-227/22 was filed on August 2. All 19 witnesses in this case are insurance customers.

Azar Ali said, "Our policy expired a long time ago. But the company is not paying our dues. We have repeatedly contacted the company officials, but to no avail. They didn't pay us. So I was forced to file a case.

We have a reputation in the society, due to which customers bought insurance policies from us," he said

Another case filed by plaintiff Naib Ali. (Case No. 228/22.) claims he owes Tk 10,506. There are 15 witnesses in this case. They are all insurance customers.

Another plaintiff is Syed Mofakkar Ali Rintu claims Tk 4.5 lakh. His case no-229/22 and 39 customers are witnesses in this case.

Syed Mofakkar Ali Rintu said, "While working at Homeland Life, I have created hundreds of customers. Many of them got money. Earlier, customers were getting money properly but now they are not getting money anymore. I left the company without being able to refund customers money."

Habibur Rahman, another plaintiff filed a case claiming Tk 567,858 for not paying, case information said.

















