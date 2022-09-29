IBFB re-elects Humayun Rashid as its President

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Ltd, has been re-elected President of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB).

The 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IBFB was held at a city hotel on Tuesday.

MS Siddiqui, CEO of Bangla Chemical and Lutfunnisa Saudia Khan, Director of Banglaphone have been re-elected as the Vice President and Vice President (Finance) of IBFB respectively.

In addition, Kbd. Md. Aminul Islam, Managing Director, Nabil Group, Mohammed Raisul Uddin Saikat, Chairman, Albion Group, SK Md. Waliul Islam, Managing Director, Roots Sourcing International Ltd., Iqbalur Rahman, Proprietor, Multi Trade International, Mohammad Ali Deen, Chairman, M/S Deen Impex, Syed Mustafizur Rahman, Managing Director, Novo Cargo Services Ltd have been elected as Directors for the first time in the Board of Directors of IBFB.

Vice President (Finance) Lutfunnisa Saudia Khan and President, IBFB Chittagong Chapter SM Abu Tayyab were present in the inaugural session of the AGM.

IBFB Vice President MS Siddiqui and IBFB founding President Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury also spoke in the session.

Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) Peter D Haas and Ambassador and Head of Delegation, European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley were present as the chief guest and special guest respectively in the inaugural session of the AGM.
















