Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:50 AM
BD celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov 14

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022
Global Entrepreneurship Week will be celebrated by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) worldwide from 14 to 20 November 2022.Under the initiative of GEN, Global Entrepreneurship Week will be held with the support of 20,000 partners from 200 countries around the world with the support of 40,000 activities to inspire and empower nearly 10 million people worldwide in the development of entrepreneurship, says a press release.
As a member country of GEN, Bangladesh will also observe the week-long Global Entrepreneurship Week 2022 with the aim of aware and empower people to be entrepreneur and help build an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bangladesh.GEN Bangladesh hopes to directly raise the awareness of 50,000 people through this year's Global Entrepreneurship Week. Those who have not yet started their entrepreneurial journey will also be assisted in creating a business idea. In addition, it will organize various seminars, workshops and conferences to ensure more public and private cooperation for new entrepreneurs.
On September 25, 2022 at Daffodil International University Campus, GEN Bangladesh Managing Director Sabur Khan requested all public, private colleges, polytechnics and universities to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week with students on their respective campuses from September 14 to 20.He made the same request to various business chambers, associations and youth organizations. More information about Global Entrepreneurship Week is available at: www.genglobal.org/gew


