Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka Bank launches aspire student prepaid card with VISA

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank launches aspire student prepaid card with VISA

Dhaka Bank launches aspire student prepaid card with VISA

Dhaka Bank launched Aspire Student Prepaid Card in association with VISA at an official ceremony held at the premise of Independent University, Bangladesh recently.
The student prepaid card was jointly unveiled by Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd and Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, Ph.D, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) at the event, says a press release.
Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO, Dhaka Bank Limited, H.M. Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and Head of Retail Business Division, Dhaka Bank Limited,  Kazi Md. Husamuddin, Director, Finance and Accounts Department, IUB,  Ashraful Amin, Director, Council Affairs, IUB, Professor Dr. J.M.A Hannan, Dean, School of Pharmacy & Public Health, IUB and other Senior Officials of Dhaka Bank Limited and Independent University, Bangladesh were also present in the launching event.
The Aspire Student Prepaid Card can be availed by any students of Bangladesh having a valid Student ID supported by Guardian Documents (if NID is not present for the student) from any Branches, Online Application and Student Banking unit of Dhaka Bank Limited. Students will be able to use the card at any Dhaka Bank or any other banks ATM, POS and for e-Commerce sites. For foreign travel and transactions, the students can endorse their passport against the said card and make foreign transactions at ease.
In additional to the regular features and benefits, the Aspire Prepaid Card will also have attractive discount benefits and offers at various merchants points designed especially for the students.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change
Govt to provide all out support to modernise jute sector
Chamber Wales UK to lead upcoming trade mission in Bangladesh
7 Homeland Ins directors arrested for non-payment of claims
IBFB re-elects Humayun Rashid as its President
BD celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov 14


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft