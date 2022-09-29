

Dhaka Bank launches aspire student prepaid card with VISA

The student prepaid card was jointly unveiled by Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd and Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, Ph.D, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) at the event, says a press release.

Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO, Dhaka Bank Limited, H.M. Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and Head of Retail Business Division, Dhaka Bank Limited, Kazi Md. Husamuddin, Director, Finance and Accounts Department, IUB, Ashraful Amin, Director, Council Affairs, IUB, Professor Dr. J.M.A Hannan, Dean, School of Pharmacy & Public Health, IUB and other Senior Officials of Dhaka Bank Limited and Independent University, Bangladesh were also present in the launching event.

The Aspire Student Prepaid Card can be availed by any students of Bangladesh having a valid Student ID supported by Guardian Documents (if NID is not present for the student) from any Branches, Online Application and Student Banking unit of Dhaka Bank Limited. Students will be able to use the card at any Dhaka Bank or any other banks ATM, POS and for e-Commerce sites. For foreign travel and transactions, the students can endorse their passport against the said card and make foreign transactions at ease.

In additional to the regular features and benefits, the Aspire Prepaid Card will also have attractive discount benefits and offers at various merchants points designed especially for the students.











