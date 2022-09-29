JCI Ctg Youth Summit starts today

Video
Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 24: A three-day long 'Junior Chamber International (JCI) Chattogram Youth Summit' will start today (Thursday) at GEC Convention Centre of the Port City. The summit includes Young Entrepreneur Fair, Job Fair for Youth, Training, Seminar, Startup Idea Contest etc.
President of Junior Chamber Chattogram Shan Shahed announced the programme at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday.
Shan Saheed said, 'Young entrepreneurs will get advice from various professionals on how to start their new business and overcome the obstacles they face. It will help in building their career.'
Secretary General of JCI Chattogram Mohammad Ismail Munna said, 'JCI is a non-profit organization. Youth will get career guidance, ideas from the youth summit.'
Youth Summit will run from 10 am to 7 pm every day.
Executive Vice President of JCI Chattogram Jalal Hussain, Vice President Mohammad Ashraf Banti, Ayaz Islam, Treasurer Junaid Ahmed Rahat, Director Moinuddin Nahid, Syed Abul Hasnat Sayhan and Member Faria Akbar Ria were present among others.


