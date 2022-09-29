Business Events

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan MP handing over South Asian Business Excellence Award-2022 to National Life Insurance Managing Director and CEO Md. Kazim Uddin as the Best Life Insurance in Private Sector at a ceremony organised by the South Asian Partnership Summit at a city hotel recently. Chairman of National Life Morshed Alam MP was present as a special guest.Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury speaks at a meeting and doa mahfil held in honour of late BGMEA leaders Nurul Quader and Mahabub Ali, at BGMEA building in Chattogram on Monday.