Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:49 AM
MBL starts entrepreneurship dev training in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) inaugurated a month-long training course at Khulna for developing entrepreneurs and making new entrepreneurs under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) tranche-3 Project of Bangladesh Bank.
After successful completion of the training 25 participants will be awarded certificates, says a press release.
S M Hasan Reza, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office inaugurated the training as the chief guest while Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO of Mercantile Bank presided over the ceremony.
Md. Iftekhar Ali Babu, Vice President of NASCIB was present as the special guest.
Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director and Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director from Bangladesh Bank along with Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, Head of SME, Md. Abdul Matin, Head of Khulna Branch, Mohammad Nazrul Islam, FVP and Md. Rezaul Islam, FAVP from Mercantile Bank were also present on the occasion.


