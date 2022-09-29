

Beximco Pharma gives Tk 2.36cr dividend for labour welfare

Chief operating officer of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Nuvista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rabbur Reza and chief financial officer Ali Newaz handed over a cheque of Taka 2,35,80,838 to State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian at her secretariat office on Tuesday.

They led a four-member delegation on behalf of the two pharmaceutical companies.

According to the labour law, the companies have to deposit one tenth of the five percent of their net profit before the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation while some 293 local, foreign and multinational companies have been regularly depositing a portion of their profits before the foundation, said a Ministry press release.

The release said that so far some Taka 752 crore have been deposited in the fund while workers of institutional and non institutional sectors usually receive financial support from this fund in case of accidental deaths, injuries, treatment for diseases and support for higher studies for the meritorious students of the workers. So far, some Taka 66 crore has been provided to some 15,237 workers from this fund.

Director General of Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Dr Molla Jalal Uddin, joint secretary Md Mohidur Rahman, accounts and finance department director of these two pharmaceutical companies Md Jamal Uddin and human resource department chief MA Ershad Bhuiyan were present, among others, on the occasion. �BSS





