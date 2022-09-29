Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beximco Pharma gives Tk 2.36cr dividend for labour welfare

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Beximco Pharma gives Tk 2.36cr dividend for labour welfare

Beximco Pharma gives Tk 2.36cr dividend for labour welfare

The Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and its subsidiary firm Nuvista Pharmaceuticals Ltd today provided Taka 2.36 crore to the fund of the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation.
Chief operating officer of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Nuvista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rabbur Reza and chief financial officer Ali Newaz handed over a cheque of Taka 2,35,80,838 to State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian at her secretariat office on Tuesday.
They led a four-member delegation on behalf of the two pharmaceutical companies.
According to the labour law, the companies have to deposit one tenth of the five percent of their net profit before the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation while some 293 local, foreign and multinational companies have been regularly depositing a portion of their profits before the foundation, said a Ministry press release.
The release said that so far some Taka 752 crore have been deposited in the fund while workers of institutional and non institutional sectors usually receive financial support from this fund in case of accidental deaths, injuries, treatment for diseases and support for higher studies for the meritorious students of the workers. So far, some Taka 66 crore has been provided to some 15,237 workers from this fund.
Director General of Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Dr Molla Jalal Uddin, joint secretary Md Mohidur Rahman, accounts and finance department director of these two pharmaceutical companies Md Jamal Uddin and human resource department chief MA Ershad Bhuiyan were present, among others, on the occasion.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change
Govt to provide all out support to modernise jute sector
Chamber Wales UK to lead upcoming trade mission in Bangladesh
7 Homeland Ins directors arrested for non-payment of claims
IBFB re-elects Humayun Rashid as its President
BD celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov 14


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft