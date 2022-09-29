Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

9 banks hold over 60pc of excess liquidity in banking sector

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Correspondent

Sixty-two per cent of the excess fund in the banking sector in Bangladesh is concentrated in nine banks, highlighting that other banks are facing liquidity shortage pressure.
The nine are Sonali Bank, Standard Chartered, Janata Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, Agrani, Rupali, Pubali, Bank Asia, and Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd.
Excess liquidity totaled Tk 189,910 crore in July, which was, however, down by 7 per cent a month before and 15 per cent year-on-year, data from the Bangladesh Bank (BB) showed.
Excess liquidity held by banks means that the country's private sector is not getting adequate loans, experts say. This is because the banks that sit on surplus funds usually invest them in bills and bonds issued by the government.
Some of them are now turning to Treasury bills and bonds because of a reasonable yield compared to the interest rate on loans going to private sector.
A bank receives up to 8.65 per cent on their investment in government securities whereas they can earn a maximum of 9 per cent on the loans owing to interest rate ceiling, which has been in place since April 2020.
Senior banker said: "It is a common phenomenon that some banks enjoy better liquidity position while others struggle. This is why cash-strapped banks approach the call money market to meet their immediate liquidity requirement."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change
Govt to provide all out support to modernise jute sector
Chamber Wales UK to lead upcoming trade mission in Bangladesh
7 Homeland Ins directors arrested for non-payment of claims
IBFB re-elects Humayun Rashid as its President
BD celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov 14


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft