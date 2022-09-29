Video
Thursday, 29 September, 2022
FBCCI signs MoU with Greater New York Chamber

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Sept 27: FBCCI recently signed an MoU with Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and Industry with a view to facilitating mainstream trade and investment between Bangladesh and USA.
The signing ceremony took place at the seminar titled " 25th September: Bangabandhu's Vision and Bangladeshi Immigrant Day" on Sunday in New York, USA.
President of the two chambers Md. Jashim Uddin and Mark Jeff signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.
FBCCI president Jashim Uddin urged the US Companies to source other products apart of RMG from Bangladesh's diverse export basket as The USA remained a friend to Bangladesh's journey to growth and resiliency.
He said that Bangladesh embarked on a new round of reforms to strengthen and modernize the private sector in a bid to unleash the country's potential to drive industrialization, diversified, and export-led growth.    �UNB


