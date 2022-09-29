Video
Sacked MIDAS staff alleged of corruption

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Business Correspondent

Allegations surfaced against Micro Industries Development Assistance and Services (MIDAS) company for money embezzlement, irregularity in loan distribution and other financial, corruption against the NGO's current and former officials.
Shamim Ahmed, a sacked employee and officer former Chief Officer of Administration, Human Resource and Estate Management Department of the organization raised the allegation against the company registered with the capital market.
He released a 74-page book on Midas irregularities at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday. He was accompanied by another MIDAS employee.
Shamim Ahmed said, another book is coming on the corruption inside the institution. After writing the book it is in the process of printing.  He has asked for a judicial inquiry. Shamim however, could not show any information in support of his allegations.
He said he had served the institution for 15 years but got salary for 7 and a half year. Yet he was fired illegally. He said he submitted 350 applications to get back his job, but to no avail.









