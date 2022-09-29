Online VAT return submission rises

Value-added tax (VAT) return submission online increased by 40.74 per cent in July-August of the current financial year 2022-2023 compared with that in the same period of the previous financial year 2021-2022, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR) data.

The number of electronic business identification numbers also increased by 34.47 per cent in the two months of FY23 compared with that in the same period of FY22.

According to the NBR data, about 45,615 e-BIN holders submitted their monthly VAT return online in the two months of the current financial year while the number was 32,410 in the same period of FY22.

Some 10,114 businesses obtained e-BINs in July-August of FY23 while the number was 7,521 in the same period of FY22.

NBR officials said that the growth in both obtaining e-BIN and submitting returns had been gradually increasing since the implementation of the VAT online project.

'Field officials were instructed to ensure all kinds of support to the businesses to promote online VAT return submission to ensure proper implementation of the VAT and Supplementary Duty Act 2016,' they said.

The NBR on March 15, 2017 introduced the online VAT registration system for all businesses and opened the online VAT return submission system for the businesses two years after introducing the online VAT registration system on April 1, 2019.

At the first phrase, businesses under the large taxpayer unit submit their value-added tax returns online. To promote the online VAT return submission, the revenue board has introduced a real-time A-Challan system on November 24, 2021.

Now there are more than 10 lakh BIN holders in the country while the VAT return compliance rate is below 50 per cent.

According to the NBR data, about 2.33 lakh BIN holders submitted their VAT return online in FY22 and about 1.01 lakh in FY21. About 66,288 businesses obtained e-BIN in FY22.

The NBR collected Tk 1,08,418.23 crore as VAT against the target of Tk 1,28,873 crore in FY22. The government has set Tk 1,36,900 crore as VAT collection for FY23.





