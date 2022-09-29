Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the three sessions, stocks on Wednesday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), finally went up by 7.34 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,496. Two other indices edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 6.72 points to 2,323 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 2.16 points to 1,415.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped to Taka 14.84 billion on the premier bourse, which was 0.67 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 14.94 billion.

Of the 371 issues traded, 114 declined, 71 advanced and 186 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco became the most-traded stock with shares worth Taka 1.57 billion changing hands, closely followed by Orion Pharma (Taka 1.49 billion).

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rising 16 points to settle at 19,180 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 10 points to close at 11,496. BSS













