Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

After witnessing a downward trend in the three sessions, stocks on Wednesday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), finally went up by 7.34 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,496. Two other indices edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 6.72 points to 2,323 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 2.16 points to 1,415.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped to Taka 14.84 billion on the premier bourse, which was 0.67 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 14.94 billion.
Of the 371 issues traded, 114 declined, 71 advanced and 186 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco became the most-traded stock with shares worth Taka 1.57 billion changing hands, closely followed by Orion Pharma (Taka 1.49 billion).
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rising 16 points to settle at 19,180 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 10 points to close at 11,496.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change
Govt to provide all out support to modernise jute sector
Chamber Wales UK to lead upcoming trade mission in Bangladesh
7 Homeland Ins directors arrested for non-payment of claims
IBFB re-elects Humayun Rashid as its President
BD celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov 14


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft