Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:48 AM
Home Business

US to strengthen partnership with Bangladesh: Envoy

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Business Correspondent

 US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D. Hash (middle) attends a meeting on US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D. Hash said his country is working to strengthen partnership with Bangladesh in several aspects including enhancing  bilateral trade and help climate change hit people.
The Ambassador told this while participating at a meeting as guest of honor titled "US-Bangladesh Bilateral Relations: Business and Trade Keys to Expansion of Relation' in a city hotel on Wednesday.
American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh hosted the luncheon.  Syed Ershad Ahmed, President of the chamber made the opening remarks.
The US Ambassador said US wants to expand bilateral relationships. "We have five goals here in Bangladesh including building more economic partnership," he said.
He mentioned the other goals are to work together for national security, strengthening democracy, helping the socially vulnerable people and provide assistance in fighting against pandemic corona virus, help climate change hit people and to support Bangladesh in solving Rohingya problem including better education of Rohingya children.
The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed said over the last five decade Bangladesh made tremendous economic developments where private sector played a vital role.
The US companies contributed to this development by bringing in the latest technology, transferring knowledge, introducing few best global practices and developing human resources in the country.
He said US-Bangladesh trade yet to utilize its full potentials and to maximize it there is a need for systematic assessment and identify strategic options.
For creating more enabling environment for entrepreneurs and ensuring adequate logistics which is key to improve trade performance and helping to improve the bilateral business relationship, he said.
Bangladesh ranks 100 out of 102 countries in logistics quality and compliance index. This could be improved by managing ports and customs clearance more efficiently and once it is done export to US will increase by 20 per cent, the AmCham president said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina now on a visit to the US has announced establishment of a special economic zone solely for US investors. She also mentioned about 100 'Special Economic Zones' (SEZs), and several Hi-tech Parks with more than 600,000 freelancing IT professionals.
Bangladesh is the right destination for IT investments for the US and other countries, he said. Among others AmCham Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal, its present and former leaders, economists, officials, other trade body leaders and different professionals were present.


