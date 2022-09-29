Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD FinMin in Malaysia, shows keen interest to sign FTA

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Wednesday said that Bangladesh is keen to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia.
Kamal said this at a bilateral meeting with a Malaysian delegation led  by Malaysian Deputy Finance Minister Dato Indear Moha Shar Abdullah, at Manila in the Philippines as part of the Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
During the meeting, the Finance Minister also urged the Malaysian side to expedite the process for signing the FTA, said a Finance Ministry press release.
Welcoming the decision of the Malaysian government for allowing the Bangladeshi workers in all sectors of their country, Kamal requested the Malaysian Deputy Finance Minister to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh.
Referring to the signing of MoU between the two countries on import of LNG from Malaysia, Kamal sought cooperation of the Malaysian government to import LNG as per the requirement of Bangladesh.
Noting that Malaysia is an important country for attracting more FDI for Bangladesh, he said that since September 2022, the total FDI from Malaysia in Bangladesh's telecom sector reached $788 million.
Since Bangladesh is an attractive destination for FDI considering financial and other facilities, the Finance Minister called upon Malaysia to make more investment to Bangladesh.
Kamal also thanked the Malaysian government for providing some 5,59,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.
In response, the Malaysian Deputy Finance Minister assured Kamal of considering the issues like signing of FTA, LNG export to Bangladesh and recruiting more manpower after consultation with the concerned ministries and departments in Malaysia.
Lauding highly the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh, Abdullah termed Bangladesh as a 'rising star'.
He also hoped that the brotherly relationship between the two countries would be further strengthened in the coming days.
According to official data, Bangladesh exported goods worth $306 million to Malaysia in fiscal year (2020-2021) against the imports of $1.57 billion.
Both the countries are now celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.
Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also held a bilateral meeting with the Finance Minister of Bhutan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
World Vision BD holds seminar on climate change
Govt to provide all out support to modernise jute sector
Chamber Wales UK to lead upcoming trade mission in Bangladesh
7 Homeland Ins directors arrested for non-payment of claims
IBFB re-elects Humayun Rashid as its President
BD celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week from Nov 14


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft