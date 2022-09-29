

No alternative to nutritious food



Equally, we are also encouraged by his concern and recommendations on developing healthy eating habits.



We believe, if the growing harmful practice of consuming too much junk food, getting rampant on the free market economic system and fast changing lifestyle can't be deterred any time soon - it will take s serious health toll on the nation.



However, proper development of human health is dependent mainly on nutrition. Improved nutrition boosts the immune system, makes pregnancies safer, increases mental alertness, and lowers the risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc.



Eating inappropriate foods lead to malnutrition, posing serious threats to health.



Junk food causing malnutrition, obesity, diabetes and even cancer among our youth is at an alarming rise in the country. Besides, many people in our country still lacks in knowledge about locally available food to meet their nutritional demand. Moreover, many people still harbours the misconception that nutrition is all about rich foods.



On that note, level of education and access to information on nutrition yet remains extremely low in the country.



There is an urgent need to increase awareness and disseminate information on tackling malnutrition and under nutrition with locally available foods - and launching a National Nutrition Week can be a good initiative in this regard.



Food insecurity in Bangladesh stems from extreme poverty due to underemployment and unemployment, inadequate land for cultivation, social exclusion and natural disasters. Poor and vulnerable segment of our population, especially women and children are most affected by malnutrition.



They suffer from high levels of malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies such as low birth weight, under-nutrition (underweight, stunting, and wasting), vitamin A deficiency, iodine-deficiency disorders, iron-deficiency anemia, and overweight being a significant emerging issue.



However, as the world keeps recovering from the pandemic-need of the hour is to introduce inclusive food systems. We must ensure that marginalised and vulnerable people benefits from an inclusive food system. It is also related to the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2 which urge upon ending poverty and achieving zero hunger, respectively.



Creating mass awareness about functional foods is also important. Good health can be ensured if functional foods can be included in our people's regular diets.



Last of all, we urge policymakers to take proactive measures to ensure a food security that is health friendly.

