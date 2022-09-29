Video
BNP to hold protest rallies in 10 dists

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

BNP announced on Wednesday that it would hold   rallies in protest against spiraling essential prices and killing of five BNP leaders in 10 political districts from October 8 to December 10.
The  decision to hold the rallies was taken by the party's Standing Committee at its meeting on Monday, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a news conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.
He said that the rallies would be held in protest
against killing of five BNP leaders, Nur-e-Alam, Abdur Rahim, Sawon, Abdul Alim and Sahidul Islam Sawon.
He said that the demand for unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the party's other leaders and activists would be voiced at the rallies.
BNP would hold the protest rally in Chattogram on October 8, --Mymansingh on October 15, Khulna -- October 22, Rangpur -- October 29, Barishal -- November 12, Sylhet -- November 19, Comilla -- November 26, Rajshahi -- December 3 and in Dhaka on December 10.
BNP also decided to hold rallies in  cities on October 6 and in the district towns on October 10 to  show respects to the five murdered BNP leaders and activists.  
Fakhrul said that the party Standing Committee  decided to accelerate the ongoing movement to oust the fascist government, by involving people with it.
"We will restore democracy in the country," he said.
BNP would also start simultaneous movement with like minded political parties to restore democracy in Bangladesh, he said.



