Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:48 AM
Rising inflation traps BD climate migrants

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The rising cost of living is taking a heavy toll on the world's poorest and most vulnerable, including many already struggling to survive after climate change-fuelled disasters have claimed their homes and land.
Janaklal Deswara, a local clerk whose family has worked in the tea fields for more than 150 years, said workers hope for another wage boost by the end of the year.
Other workers have little expectation for improvements.
Shanti Dash, who works as a household maid, lives in a tiny room in Dhaka's Kallyanpur slum with her husband and three children, after flooding and intruding saltwater destroyed their rural home and fields.
Since food and fuel prices began rising, she has lost work in two of the homes where she cleaned, while her husband, a cobbler, has seen jobs dry up as well.
The loss of their already meagre income means they have had to take their children out of school and buy only vegetables left over in the market at day's end. They are now looking for an even cheaper room to rent, she said.
"People are cutting down on     home maids," lamented Dash, who said she was devastated by the loss of their children's schooling.
Bangladesh's inflation rate is now about 7.5 per cent, according to the country's central bank, after the government dramatically boosted fuel prices in the face of rising global fossil fuel costs, in part as a result of the Ukraine conflict.
The unprecedented hike jolted the economy, sending prices of food and other commodities surging even as daily electricity outages slowed productivity.
That has crippled industries and growth, Rizwan Rahman, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, workers are particularly feeling the pinch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has publicly noted how ordinary people are bearing the brunt of rising prices and promised measures by the government to ease the burden.
The government, for instance, has been selling essential food items to the public at subsidised prices - but the subsidies are not reaching all who need them, with many still having to cut back on consumption, analysts say.
Prices for imported construction materials are soaring as inflation bites, slowing building projects, said Shafiqul Haque Talukder, president of the Bangladesh Association of Construction Industries.


