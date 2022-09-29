Video
Thursday, 29 September, 2022
Clash In Munshiganj

139 BNP men get bail

139 BNP men get bail

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to 139 activists including BNP Central Committee Organizing Secretary Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, District BNP Member Secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan in connection with two cases filed over the BNP-Police clash in Munshiganj.
The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Khairul Alam granted their bail responding to separate bail petitions filed by the BNP leaders and activists.
Advocate AJ Muhammad Ali and Barrister Kaiser Kamal appeared for the petitioners during the court proceedings.
On September 22, two separate cases were filed against 1,365 party leaders and workers in connection with the BNP-Police clash in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila. Police have so far arrested 26 people and sent them to the district jail in connection with the two cases.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Mainuddin filed one case mentioning name of 313 people and 700 to 800 unidentified people on charges of looting government weapons and burning motorcycles.
District BNP member secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan has been made the main accused in this case while police have arrested 24 people in the case in the meantime.
On the other hand, Abdul Malek, a resident of Bagbari area of Muktarpur and a leader of the Sramik League, filed another case on charge of vandalizing the Sramik League office, exploding cocktails and beating him up.
The plaintiff mentioned the name of 52 people including Sadar Upazila BNP convener Mohiuddin Ahmed and 150 to 200 unidentified people have been made accused in the case. Police have so far arrested 2 people in connection with the case.
District BNP organized a protest programme in Muktarpur area of Munshiganj town on September 21 around 3:00pm to protest against the increase in the prices of daily necessities including fuel oil and to demand justice for the killing of three BNP leaders and workers in Bhola and Narayanganj. Later, clashes have been took place among the BNP leaders and workers, police and Awami league. About 80 people including BNP leaders and workers, journalists and policemen were injured following the incident.
Muktarpur Ward Juba Dal worker Shaon Khan, 22, died among the injured in the meantime.


