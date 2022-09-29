Video
Munshiganj Jubo Dal activist died from head injury: Police

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 28: Shahidul Islam Shaon, a Jubo Dal activist, who died following a clash with police during a BNP rally in Munshiganj's Muktarpur on September 21, died from head injuries not from bullet wounds, said Mahfuzur Rahman Al Mamun, superintendent of Munshiganj Police.
"It was mentioned in his death certificate that Shaon died after being hit by bullets but it is not true and we are investigating why it was written in the death certificate," he said
while talking at a press briefing after receiving the post-mortem report.
The post-mortem and viscera reports were found on Tuesday where it was mentioned that Shaon died as he sustained head injuries during the clash, he added.
On September 21, 50 people, including several policemen, were injured in a clash between police and BNP leaders and activists in Munshiganj's Muktarpur over holding a rally of the party protesting the price hike of fuel, daily essentials and the killing of three opposition leaders in Bhola and Narayanganj in police firing and attacks on different programmes of the party.
Shaon was critically injured during the skirmish as police tried to stop the protest rally.
He succumbed to his injuries on the following day.
SP Mahfuzur Rahman said Shaon along with others were hurling brickbats towards police during the clash.
"At one stage, he fell down while trying to bring a stick. Smoke was found billowing at that moment which went viral on social networking sites. He was wounded by bricks thrown by other jubo Dal activists," he claimed.
"There was no smoke when police fired bullets and we are trying to unearth from where the smoke came," he added.    -UNB


