Dengue claims 55 lives since June 21: DGHS

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 55.

During this period, 524 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

The latest death was reported from Chattogram division raising the death toll in the division to 24.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 27 and in

Barishal division at four.

Of the new patients, 373 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 151 outside it.

A total of 1,820 dengue patients, including 1,388 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year, the directorate has recorded 15,346 dengue cases and 13,471 recoveries so far. -UNB











