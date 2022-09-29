Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue claims 55 lives since June 21: DGHS

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 55.
During this period, 524 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
The latest death was reported from Chattogram division raising the death toll in the division to 24.
The dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 27 and in
Barishal division at four.
Of the new patients, 373 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 151 outside it.
A total of 1,820 dengue patients, including 1,388 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
This year, the directorate has recorded 15,346 dengue cases and 13,471 recoveries so far.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP to hold protest rallies in 10 dists
Rising inflation traps BD climate migrants
139 BNP men get bail
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Munshiganj Jubo Dal activist died from head injury: Police
Dengue claims 55 lives since June 21: DGHS
Rangpur dist admin initiates probe 
Eden College BCL prez, GS sued for extortion, attempted murder


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft