Rangpur dist admin initiates probe 



A land officer, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra goes through the land papers of local people who claimed that their private lands were usurped for establishing the Cluster Villages at Araji Joydevpur area of Mornea Union Parishad in Rangpur on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A land officer, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra was given the charge to investigate the allegations of local people who claimed that their private lands were used for establishing the Cluster Villages at Araji Joydevpur area of Mornea Union Parishad (UP) under the upazila.

According to Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) office sources, the authority will take necessary steps for correction of the records after the investigation, if there was any mistake found.

A report titled as 'Construction of Cluster Villages in Gangachara on private land; No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries' was published in the first page of the Daily Observer on September 24.

The report said that two Cluster Villages were established in the private lands in Araji Joydevpur area on private lands without caring the court orders. The-then UNO of the upazila, and two former chairmen of the Mornea UP and some UP members were the mastermind of the attempt to establish the villages on private lands. There are several cases over the issue of ownership of the lands.

While talking to this correspondent on Wednesday, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra said that he has visited the area and talked with the beneficiaries and victims about the matter.

"I have already inspected the place and talked with local people. I will submit the report as soon as possible. I will report that what's true," he added.

However, after the inspection of the Tahashilder Narayan Chandra, the victims started getting hopes to get their lands back.

Lulu Miah, a victim farmer who lost his family properties, told this correspondent, "The Cluster Villages were established on our family lands in 2016. The-then UNO Aminul Islam and then-UP chairman Abdul Halim compelled us to give the lands threatening us to death. We have already got three verdicts on behalf of us about the ownership of land."

"We had submitted several prayers to the authority for correcting the records. But, the authority didn't accept the prayers in consideration. Now, we are getting hopes to get back our lands," said, Ataur Rahman, another victim farmer.

A widow, Sultana Begum said, "Losing the lands, we are passing hard days. I couldn't arrange marital programmes for my young daughter. We want to get back our lands."













Rangpur, Sept 28: After publishing report in the Daily Observer, the district administration of Rangpur and upazila administration of Gangachara have started its move to probe the allegations of local people about irregularities in Cluster Village house allotment after around six years.A land officer, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra was given the charge to investigate the allegations of local people who claimed that their private lands were used for establishing the Cluster Villages at Araji Joydevpur area of Mornea Union Parishad (UP) under the upazila.According to Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) office sources, the authority will take necessary steps for correction of the records after the investigation, if there was any mistake found.A report titled as 'Construction of Cluster Villages in Gangachara on private land; No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries' was published in the first page of the Daily Observer on September 24.The report said that two Cluster Villages were established in the private lands in Araji Joydevpur area on private lands without caring the court orders. The-then UNO of the upazila, and two former chairmen of the Mornea UP and some UP members were the mastermind of the attempt to establish the villages on private lands. There are several cases over the issue of ownership of the lands.While talking to this correspondent on Wednesday, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra said that he has visited the area and talked with the beneficiaries and victims about the matter."I have already inspected the place and talked with local people. I will submit the report as soon as possible. I will report that what's true," he added.However, after the inspection of the Tahashilder Narayan Chandra, the victims started getting hopes to get their lands back.Lulu Miah, a victim farmer who lost his family properties, told this correspondent, "The Cluster Villages were established on our family lands in 2016. The-then UNO Aminul Islam and then-UP chairman Abdul Halim compelled us to give the lands threatening us to death. We have already got three verdicts on behalf of us about the ownership of land.""We had submitted several prayers to the authority for correcting the records. But, the authority didn't accept the prayers in consideration. Now, we are getting hopes to get back our lands," said, Ataur Rahman, another victim farmer.A widow, Sultana Begum said, "Losing the lands, we are passing hard days. I couldn't arrange marital programmes for my young daughter. We want to get back our lands."