Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Irregularities In Cluster Village House Allotment

Rangpur dist admin initiates probe 

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Laboni Yeasmin

A land officer, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra goes through the land papers of local people who claimed that their private lands were usurped for establishing the Cluster Villages at Araji Joydevpur area of Mornea Union Parishad in Rangpur on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A land officer, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra goes through the land papers of local people who claimed that their private lands were usurped for establishing the Cluster Villages at Araji Joydevpur area of Mornea Union Parishad in Rangpur on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rangpur, Sept 28: After publishing report in the Daily Observer, the district administration of Rangpur and upazila administration of Gangachara have started its move to probe the allegations of local people about irregularities in Cluster Village house allotment after around six years.
A land officer, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra was given the charge to investigate the allegations of local people who claimed that their private lands were used for establishing the Cluster Villages at Araji Joydevpur area of Mornea Union Parishad (UP) under the upazila.
According to Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) office sources, the authority will take necessary steps for correction of the records after the investigation, if there was any mistake found.
A report titled as 'Construction of Cluster Villages in Gangachara on private land; No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries' was published in the first page of the Daily Observer on September 24.
The report said that two Cluster Villages were established in the private lands in Araji Joydevpur area on private lands without caring the court orders. The-then UNO of the upazila, and two former chairmen of the Mornea UP and some UP members were the mastermind of the attempt to establish the villages on private lands. There are several cases over the issue of ownership of the lands.
While talking to this correspondent on Wednesday, Tahashilder Narayan Chandra said that he has visited the area and talked with the beneficiaries and victims about the matter.
"I have already inspected the place and talked with local people. I will submit the report as soon as possible. I will report that what's true," he added.
However, after the inspection of the Tahashilder Narayan Chandra, the victims started getting hopes to get their lands back.
Lulu Miah, a victim farmer who lost his family properties, told this correspondent, "The Cluster Villages were established on our family lands in 2016. The-then UNO Aminul Islam and then-UP chairman Abdul Halim compelled us to give the lands threatening us to death. We have already got three verdicts on behalf of us about the ownership of land."
"We had submitted several prayers to the authority for correcting the records. But, the authority didn't accept the prayers in consideration. Now, we are getting hopes to get back our lands," said, Ataur Rahman, another victim farmer.
A widow, Sultana Begum said, "Losing the lands, we are passing hard days. I couldn't arrange marital programmes for my young daughter. We want to get back our lands."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP to hold protest rallies in 10 dists
Rising inflation traps BD climate migrants
139 BNP men get bail
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Munshiganj Jubo Dal activist died from head injury: Police
Dengue claims 55 lives since June 21: DGHS
Rangpur dist admin initiates probe 
Eden College BCL prez, GS sued for extortion, attempted murder


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft