Eden College BCL prez, GS sued for extortion, attempted murder

A complaint case was filed against eight people including Eden Mahila College unit Chhatra League President Tamanna Jesmin alias Riva and General Secretary Razia Sultana on charges of extortion and attempted murder.

The six other accused are Nuzat Faria Ruksana, Mim Islam, Nur Jahan, Ritu Akhter, Onika Tabassum and Kamrun Nahar.

Eden College unit BCL Vice-President Jannatul Ferdous filed the case with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Wednesday, her lawyer Advocate Nur-e-Alam confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

After recording of the statement of the complainant, Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mustafa Reza Nur ordered the Officer-in-Charge of Lalbagh Police Station to investigate the allegation and submit the investigate report by October 24.

According to the petition, accused Jasmin beat her up with a hockey stick in front of Ayesha Hall of Eden College on September 25. Then the accused Jasmin and Mim strangled her with a scarf in an attempt to kill her. At one stage, they left the scene assuming Jannatul dead. Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

She approached Lalbagh Police Station on Tuesday to file a case in this regard. But they refused to record her case.

Earlier on September 22, Jannatul gave an interview to the media about Eden College unit BCL President and Secretary being involved in various illegal activities.

Following this, a scuffle took place between Jannatul and Razia on September 24. The rival group threatened to throw her out of the college dormitory.

Riva and Razia Sultana, the President and General Secretary, have been allegedly involved in several illegal activities including seat trading, extortion, student torture and taking control of hostels and the canteen. They even started extortion from footpath shops.

Bangladesh Chhatra League on Sunday also suspended the activities of its Eden College committee following the clashes between two factions of the organization.

At the same time, 16 members were permanently expelled from the organization for violating regulations, said a notice signed by Chhatra League President Al Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.













