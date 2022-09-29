Video
10,000 workers to go to Malaysia from this week

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Staff Correspondent

Ten thousand Bangladeshi workers will arrive in Malaysia in groups beginning this week, an official of Malaysian Human Resources Ministry said in Kuala Lumpur.
Khair Razman Mohamed Annuar, the ministry's deputy secretary-general in charge of operations, told the Free Malaysian Times(FMT), that the workers would come to Malaysia under government-to-government (G2G) arrangement.
He said that 25 Bangladeshi recruiting agencies  appointed for the recruitment of workers would have  nothing to do with it, according to the FMT report.
He said that the G2G recruitment was done, "simply to expedite the intake."
State-owned Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) has been assigned to send the workers to Malaysia to meet its immediate demand of foreign workers.
BOESL  informed Bangladesh High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur in a letter, dated Sept 20, that the workers would be sent to Malaysia within two weeks.
The Malaysian Cabinet approved the recruitment scheme on September 14.


