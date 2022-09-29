BNP will be given reply if it takes to streets with sticks hanging flags, says Quader



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses a discussion organised by Bangladesh Awami League at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre marking the 75th birthday of party President Sheikh Hasina in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"None will be allowed to play with sticks and fire," he said at a discussion, marking AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday at

Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city.

AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury presided over the discussion.

Presidium members Dr Md Abdur Razzque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Advocate Afzal Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Science and Technology Affairs Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Labor and Manpower Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki, Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmad Mannafi were present at the event, among others.

AL Deputy Publicity and Publishing Secretary Aminul Islam conducted the discussion.

Quoting Zafrullah Chowdhury about his remarks about BNP's stick dependent politics, Quader said, "Politically disabled BNP is now depending on sticks. I am not saying this rather Zafrullah Chowdhury made the comment".

Noting that the stick had gone from politics, but BNP has brought back it, the AL general secretary said, "Hanging the national flag with sticks, BNP is threatening that the sticks would be much longer. What audacity they are showing? We will reply to that". -BSS











Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that BNP will be given befitting reply if they take to the streets with sticks hanging the national flag."None will be allowed to play with sticks and fire," he said at a discussion, marking AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday atBangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city.AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury presided over the discussion.Presidium members Dr Md Abdur Razzque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Advocate Afzal Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Science and Technology Affairs Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Labor and Manpower Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki, Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmad Mannafi were present at the event, among others.AL Deputy Publicity and Publishing Secretary Aminul Islam conducted the discussion.Quoting Zafrullah Chowdhury about his remarks about BNP's stick dependent politics, Quader said, "Politically disabled BNP is now depending on sticks. I am not saying this rather Zafrullah Chowdhury made the comment".Noting that the stick had gone from politics, but BNP has brought back it, the AL general secretary said, "Hanging the national flag with sticks, BNP is threatening that the sticks would be much longer. What audacity they are showing? We will reply to that". -BSS