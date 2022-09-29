US envoy Haas for int'l standard polls in BD

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas said on Wednesday that the US wants a free and fair election conducted according to international standards so that people of Bangladesh can freely choose their own government.

"I want to make one thing very clear here, the US does not support any particular political party. I repeat it, the US does not support any particular political party," Haas said at a regular luncheon meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) at the Westin Hotel here.

"Free and fair elections do not take place in political violence," Hass remarked.

He said it is important for everyone - demonstrators, political parties, law enforcement agencies, and the government to respect the rule of law to refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation, he said.

"Promoting democracy is particularly important right now as Bangladesh is going for a parliamentary election," the US envoy said.

Members from the civil society, diplomats, businessmen and AmCham members attended the meeting.













