Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:47 AM
Karotoa Boat Capzise

Death toll now 69

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Our Correspondent

Panchagarh, Sept 28: Death toll from the boat capsize in Karotoa river in Panchagarh rose to 69 after recovering one more body from the river on Wednesday, the fourth day of the rescue operation, according to the rescue operation control room.
With the recovery of 69 bodies, one more people still remained missing in the incident.
Panchagarh Additional
Deputy Commissioner Dipankar Roy, also head of the rescue operation control room, confirmed the matter to this correspondent.
Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting the Probe committee's report on the boat capsize incident in Panchagarh's Karatoa River has been extended by three more days.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dipankar Roy, who also heads the probe committee, confirmed the development.
"We are all engaged in field-level work including rescue, treatment of the injured, cremation of the dead bodies. The investigation was supposed to be completed in three days. However, because we were all preoccupied with work on the ground, we requested three additional days from the deputy commissioner of Panchagarh to ensure a thorough investigation," he said.
"The deputy commissioner has given us an additional three days to submit the report in accordance with our request," Dipankar Roy added.
On September 25, the engine-run trawler packed with over hundred passengers capsized at Aulia Ghat in Madea union of Boda upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boda Police Station Sujoy Kumar Roy earlier said the boat was on its way to Badeshwari temple in Barashashi union when the accident occurred.
Witnesses and survivors said there were more than 100 passengers on the boat that had a capacity of 50.


