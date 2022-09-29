Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Qatar turns down plea for more LNG supply  

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Shahnaj Begum

Qatar has rejected Bangladesh's plea for additional supply of LNG to meet its ongoing energy crisis as Bangladesh has desperately been looking for primary fuel at a cheaper rate.
"Qatar agreed to increase LNG supply from 2025, Bangladesh can get additional 2 million ton per annum (MTPA) of LNG from that time," Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan made
it clear.
According to him the oil rich gulf country did not agree to Bangladesh's request to immediately increase the supply. If Bangladesh wants to import more LNG from Qatar then Bangladesh to negotiate the rate and other terms and conditions once again, he hinted.
Earlier, the government sent two Ministers to Qatar to negotiate the issue, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam separately visited Qatar with the request in March 2022 and this month to urge the Qatar to address Bangladesh's plea at this crucial moment when its industrial sector is suffering from energy supply crunch.
However, as follow-up of the State-Minister' meetings, the Petrobangla team, led by its Chairman, visited Qatar recently and held a meeting with the LNG supply company to increase the supply. They straightly turned down the plea.  
In March 2022 Nasrul Hamid met with Qatar's State Minister for Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, in Doha to place a request to increase the supply. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has made the same request to his Qatari counterpart Soltan bin Saad Al- Muraikhi during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar first week of this month and urged him to address Bangladesh's plea.
In separate meetings both the State Ministers proposed that Bangladesh wants to import an additional 1 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA) from Qatar, which could be implemented by the middle of 2022 through a side letter agreement. Bangladesh is keen to import more LNG in line with the existing LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Qatar.
That time the Qatari Minister Soltan bin Saad Al- Muraikhi informed that the Emir of Qatar may undertake a visit to Bangladesh next year, and may take a decision in this regard, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
Bangladesh has been importing LNG from Qatar since 2018 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 16 in 2011, between the Ministry of Energy and Industry of Qatar and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh.
Following the MoU, a 15-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed on September 25 in 2017 to supply 1.8-2.5 million tonnes (MTPA) of LNG annually.
Petrobangla has purchased 8.424 million tonnes of LNG through 137 cargoes till January 2022 from Qatar. Bangladesh is also importing LNG from Oman from 2018 under separate long-term contracts.
The LNG price skyrocketed to US $70 per MMBtu before coming down to current price of around $37 per MMBtu since February, following the Russian-Ukraine war, to manage the situation, Bangladesh moved to raise import of LNG under long-term contracts.
Bangladesh suspended import of LNG from international sport market in July this year due to the price escalation. It also announced staggered holidays for area-based industries from August to minimise consumption of both natural gas and electricity that pushes the country into a server power crisis and energy shortages in industrial sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP to hold protest rallies in 10 dists
Rising inflation traps BD climate migrants
139 BNP men get bail
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Munshiganj Jubo Dal activist died from head injury: Police
Dengue claims 55 lives since June 21: DGHS
Rangpur dist admin initiates probe 
Eden College BCL prez, GS sued for extortion, attempted murder


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft