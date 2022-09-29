India bans Islamist group

NEW DELHI, Sept 28: India banned an Islamist group and its affiliates for five years on Wednesday over alleged terrorism links, after a nationwide crackdown that saw hundreds of the organisation's members arrested.

A government notice said the Popular Front of India (PFI) had been outlawed for its ties to extremist organisations, including the Islamic State group, and for violent attacks attributed to its members.

The PFI denies involvement in extremist activity and says it is the subject of a "witch hunt" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government. -AFP











