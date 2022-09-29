Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

No problem faced in supply of military equipment from Russia: S Jaishankar

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

WASHINGTON, Sept 28: India has said that it faced no difficulties in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of equipment that it received in the past from Russia in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine and asserted that it exercises a choice that it believes is in its national interest when it is offered weapons.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Tuesday after holding bilateral talks.
"I don't think in recent months we have faced any particular problems in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of (military) equipment that we have got in the past from Russia," Mr Jaishankar told reporters while responding to a question.
He was asked about India's plans for military hardware and equipment given the sanctions that the US and others are putting on Russian industry and whether India will look at more purchases of American or Israeli military equipment. "Where we get our military equipment and platforms from, that's not an issue, honestly, which is a new issue or an issue which has particularly changed because of geopolitical tensions," Mr Jaishankar said.
India, he noted, looks at possibilities across the world. "We look at the quality of technology, the quality of capability, the terms on which that particular equipment is offered, and we exercise a choice which we believe is in our national interest," he said.
In the last 15 years, for example, India has actually procured a lot from the United States, he said. "If you maybe consider, for example, aircraft like the C-17, the C-130, the P-8, or the Apache helicopter or the Chinooks or the Howitzers, the M777 Howitzers, we have done so from France when we recently bought their Rafale aircraft. We have done so from Israel," the minister noted.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas, wheat
India bans Islamist group
No problem faced in supply of military equipment from Russia: S Jaishankar
India teacher accused of killing student over spelling mistake
Sri Lanka looks to revive free trade deal with Singapore
Changing negative attitudes, reducing bias can motivate recoveries
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
UK sanctions Russians over 'sham' votes in Ukraine


Latest News
Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years under official secrets act
Motorcyclist killed being crushed by truck in Savar
Facebook must compensate Rohingyas over hate speech: Amnesty
51 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as a monster storm
Defending champions Tigresses reaches Sylhet for Asia Cup
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India
Shakib displaced from T20 top spot
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked
Most Read News
Bangladesh clinch T20I series vs UAE with easy win
India names former Army general as new military chief
US wants to see free and fair election in Bangladesh, says Ambassador Peter Haas
Moscow says occupied Ukraine regions made ‘free choice’
First DG of Bangladesh Betar Enamul Haq passes away
Seminar on climate smart agriculture held at NSU
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue
Eden College BCL president, secy sued for 'bid to kill VP'
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Barishal
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 after eight divisions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft