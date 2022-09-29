No problem faced in supply of military equipment from Russia: S Jaishankar

WASHINGTON, Sept 28: India has said that it faced no difficulties in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of equipment that it received in the past from Russia in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine and asserted that it exercises a choice that it believes is in its national interest when it is offered weapons.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Tuesday after holding bilateral talks.

"I don't think in recent months we have faced any particular problems in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of (military) equipment that we have got in the past from Russia," Mr Jaishankar told reporters while responding to a question.

He was asked about India's plans for military hardware and equipment given the sanctions that the US and others are putting on Russian industry and whether India will look at more purchases of American or Israeli military equipment. "Where we get our military equipment and platforms from, that's not an issue, honestly, which is a new issue or an issue which has particularly changed because of geopolitical tensions," Mr Jaishankar said.

India, he noted, looks at possibilities across the world. "We look at the quality of technology, the quality of capability, the terms on which that particular equipment is offered, and we exercise a choice which we believe is in our national interest," he said.

In the last 15 years, for example, India has actually procured a lot from the United States, he said. "If you maybe consider, for example, aircraft like the C-17, the C-130, the P-8, or the Apache helicopter or the Chinooks or the Howitzers, the M777 Howitzers, we have done so from France when we recently bought their Rafale aircraft. We have done so from Israel," the minister noted. -NDTV







