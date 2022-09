Death anniv

Today is the 8th death anniversary of Begum Jahanara Rob, wife of late Abdur Rob aka Boga Mia, ex-Member of Constituent Assembly (MCA) of Pabna. She left behind a son and seven daughters.Begum Jahanara Rob was a Member of Parliament from Pabna and Bogra from 1973 to 1975. She was involved in various social and political activities. After the Liberation of Bangladesh, she became the Chairman of the Nari Punorbashon Shangstha, Pabna.