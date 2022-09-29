Video
Observer, Kishor Bangla celebrate Sheikh Hasina’s birthday

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

The Daily Observer and Kishor Bangla family cutting cake on the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the newspaper's Motijheel office in the capital on Wednesday. photo: observer

The Daily Observer and Kishor Bangla family on Wednesday celebrated the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in its Motijheel office in the capital.
Marking the day, discussion, special prayer and cake cutting programmes were arranged with decorating and illumining office premises.
Senior journalists, admin officers and office staff members of the Daily Observer and Kishor Bangla were present at the birthday celebration programme while Daily Observer's Director Mir Mosharref Hossain Pakbir, also Chief Editor at Mohammadi News Agency (MNA) and Editor of Kishor Bangla Magazine, was present as chief guest.
In his speech, Mir Mosharref Hossain Pakbir said, "People may have different political views but in some issues-Language Movement, Great Liberation War and Bangabandhu-people of the country have no dispute. On those issues we all are united irrespective of political views."
"In some cases, Bangabadhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's activities are above the party politics. She always thinks about her country people and mankind irrespective of all parties," he added.
In his welcome speech, Observer Business Editor Nizam Uddin Ahmed, a valiant freedom fighter, said, "We are very lucky that we are celebrating Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday and Allah keeps her alive among us. Several attempts were taken to kill her after assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members. However, Allah saved her for the sake of the country and its people."
"We all of us including her supporters and detractors are enjoying all development activities of the government led by Sheikh Hasina. No one can deny her contributions to the economic development of the country," he added.
Observer's online section editor Kazi Abdul Hannan also spoke in the programme.
Among others, Poribesh Bachao Andolon (POBA) general secretary Engr. Abdus Sobhan, Observer's Joint News Editor Hasan Shaheed Abdur Rahim, Chief Reporter Mohosinul Karim Lebu, Sports Editor Khandker Mashiur Rahman, Country Editor SM Saifuddin, Senior Reporter Jibon Islam were present the event.


