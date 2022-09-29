Video
Thursday, 29 September, 2022
After 3-yrs in Indian jails, four Bangladeshi women return home

Published : Thursday, 29 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

BENAPOLE, Sept 28: Four Bangladeshi women have returned home after languishing in Indian jails for nearly three years.
The four were handed over to the Benapole immigration police by India's Petrapole immigration authorities at the land border on Tuesday evening.
The women have been identified as Tanjila Akter, 23, Sabira Khatun, 20, Shilpi Khatun, 26, and Rahima Khatun, 27, belonging to Jashore and Gazipur districts.
Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Benapole immigration police, said all of them sneaked into India in the hope of bagging well-paid jobs three years ago.    -UNB


